Moja Love sack murder accused Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo

South Africa’s Moja Love TV channel “has terminated its relationship” with presenter Xolani Khumalo, as the inquest into the murder of a gangster that allegedly died while being interrogated by the Sizokuthola crew continues.

Khumalo turned himself in at the Katlehong North Police Station in September in connection with the murder of suspected drug dealer Robert “Kicks” Varrie.

Varrie, was reportedly accosted by the show’s crew, apparently acting on a tip-off, and allegedly tortured to reveal more drugs in his Katlehong house.

He ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus and police subsequently investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.

In a statement on Friday, Moja Love said it had parted ways with Khumalo, who is the sole accused in the murder of the 49-year-old alleged drug dealer.

“Moja Love TV has terminated its relationship with Mr Xolani Khumalo, presenter of one of the channel’s leading shows, Sizokuthola.

“The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage and wishes him everything of the best in his future endeavours,” the channel’s spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said.

Contacted for comment by City Press, Khumalo expressed his shock at his dismissal.

“I didn’t know about this, I also found out from a journalist [who called me]. Nothing was discussed with me, I am just as shocked.”