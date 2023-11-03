Discredited FAZ to campaign for Zanu-PF in controversial by-elections

The Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a shadowy Zanu-PF aligned organisation heavily linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has confirmed it will be campaigning for the ruling party in the upcoming controversial by-elections.

By-elections are being held following the controversial recall of 14 Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself the party’s Interim Secretary General. The polls will be held on the 9th of December.

The affected MPs approached the High Court on Thursday challenging their recall citing that Tshabangu is an imposter. The court reserved judgement and promised to announce it before November 7 when the nomination court is expected to sit.

FAZ which played a role in assisting Zanu-PF to win the past election by controversial means will be present again at the upcoming plebiscite.

FAZ president Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka, who lost in the race to represent Binga North in the August elections, confirmed in an interview with NewsDay.

“I can confirm that we are part of the preparations for the elections,” Munsaka said.

“I have always said that we are an affiliate of Zanu PF and we will continue to be one. Whenever Zanu PF needs us, we will always be there to execute our duties.”

The last election was marred with massive irregularities including voter suppression and the illegal interference by FAZ. Election Observer Missions including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) concluded that the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution.

Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust executive director Ignatious Sadziwa said FAZ was tarnishing the credibility of elections in Zimbabwe.

“The intransigence and behaviour of Zanu PF is very strange and unbecoming. FAZ’s involvement in the just-ended harmonised general elections was very controversial and contentious,” Sadziwa said.

“This is the prime reason why most local and international election observer missions dismissed the election as a fraud. For Zanu PF to continue going to bed with this rogue outfit is startling.”