Zimbabwe churches oppose Mnangagwa term extension bid after ‘prayerful’ reflection

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has resolved to oppose the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 (2026) which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office following what it described as prayerful reflection and consultations.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of Parliament dated April 13, 2026, the ZCC said it had carefully considered the proposed amendments and concluded that, in their current form, they could harm the nation and its democratic foundations.

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The council, which represents 32 member denominations, said it was acting in its role as a “watchman of the people’s covenant,” adding that its position was informed by moral, ethical and theological considerations.

The church body raised several concerns about the Bill. These include the concentration of executive power, which it said runs contrary to principles of servant leadership, as well as the potential to open the door to corruption through weakened accountability mechanisms.

The church said “after prayerful reflection and stakeholder consultation, finds that the Bill, taken in its totality opens the door to corruption and the massive, unchecked accumulation of wealth by those in power, by removing accountability mechanisms and extending the period during which power can be exercised without democratic renewal,

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“It undermines national development- genuine long-term development requires stable institutions, not prolonged incumbency, this Bill protects elites while removing the accountability that drives performance and long term development.”

The Bill, according to the council, “diminishes citizen agency in selecting leaders contrary to the principle that leaders must be chosen from among the people as persons of truth.”

In addition, the council expressed concern that the amendments could remove mechanisms for national healing and fail to adequately protect vulnerable groups.

“On moral, ethical and theological grounds, the Church cannot support an amendment that compromises public trust, weakens democratic accountability, and diverges from God’s will for just and compassionate leadership,” the statement reads.

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Following its deliberations, the ZCC recommended that the Bill be withdrawn or substantially revised, arguing that the current provisions are not in the best interests of the country.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has set 20 May 2026 as a date to hear a legal challenge brought by war veterans against the Bill. Six war veterans are contesting the validity of the proposed changes, with constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku representing them.

The applicants argue that the amendment process is unconstitutional, alleging it stems from a Cabinet meeting chaired by Mnangagwa despite his personal interest in some of the provisions.

They contend this creates a conflict of interest and violates principles of constitutional governance, particularly the separation of powers, and are seeking a ruling on whether a sitting President can lawfully preside over such a process.

Both the President and the Attorney General have been cited as respondents.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono argued that the case is also notable for coinciding with the retirement of Chief Justice Luke Malaba, making it the first Constitutional Court hearing conducted without him, and is expected to have significant implications for the future of the proposed amendment.