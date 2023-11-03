Fake lawyers Ivy Kombo and husband Admire Kasi arrested over fraud

Pastor Admire Kasi and his prominent musician wife Ivy Kombo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday facing allegations of acquiring a fraudulent certificate of conversion to practice law in Zimbabwe.

Kasi and Kombo appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who granted them US$300 each.

Allegations are that sometime in 2013, the accused graduated from the University of Bedfordshire, United Kingdom with Bachelor of Laws degrees.

For them to practice law in Zimbabwe the accused had to attain a certificate of completion with the Council for Legal Education (CLE) after writing and passing conversion examinations.

It is alleged that sometime in 2021, Kombo approached Shorai Tafadzwa Mupunga, a CLE official to assist her to register and write CLE conversion examinations.

Mupunga advised her that she will engage Huggins Duri who is the suspended Secretary for CLE already on remand to assist in that regard.

In 2022, Mupunga approached Duri who indicated that he was in a position to facilitate the issuing of the conversion certificates without the accused writing the conversion examinations if the accused paid USD 1 100,00.

Kasi and Kombo paid the money through Mupunga who handed it over to Duri who in turn proceeded to process the certificates which certified that the accused had written and passed 8 conversion subjects which are Statute Law, Evidence, Bookkeeping, Civil Law Practice duties and functions and Ethics for Legal Practitioners, Civil Practice and Procedure, Common Law 1 and Common Law 2.

Duri then handed over the certificates to Mupunga who went on to give them to the accused persons.