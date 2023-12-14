Ivy Kombo says she is a victim, accuses authorities of incompetence

Gospel musician Ivy Kombo, who, alongside her husband Admire Kasi, is being accused of fraudulently acquiring a conversion certificate to practice law in Zimbabwe, has said she is merely a victim who is being punished for the incompetence of authorities.

Prosecutors contend that the pair acquired the certificates without writing the requisite examinations.

Kombo, who is represented lawyers Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza, said she received the conversion certificate from the Council for Legal Education, signed by High Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirau.

Kombo said as she had gone through what she thought were all the required steps to acquire the document, she did not thought the responsibility to prove its authenticity was hers.

According to the allegations levelled against the gospel singer and her husband, the two allegedly approached one Shorai Tafadzwa Mupunga, a CLE official to assist her in registering and writing the conversion examinations.

Mapunga then told them that she could help them acquire the certificates without sitting for the exams. This would be made possible by paying off Huggins Hardwork Duri, the now suspended executive secretary for CLE.

The two had then paid him $1100 to help them acquire the certificates.

In court, Mupunga, denied that Kombo had knowledge of any plan to acquire the certificates illegally.

“I met accused 1 when she came to see me at Ranch House. She had gone to our offices but I wasn’t there. I was invigilating at Ranch House exams there so that’s where we met. We never had a conversation about buying the conversion certificate.

“I know she filed an application form. The form is used by those who either want to register to write conversion exams or apply for the exemption certificate. She completed all the processes.

“I didn’t attend the meeting where the CLE board deliberated the applications. I also do not have the minutes so I don’t know what transpired.” she told the court.

The trial continues.