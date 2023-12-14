Vusi Nova chases ANC head honcho TK Nciza away from Zahara’s home

Afro-soul sensation Vusi Nova, a close friend of the late South African songbird Zahara, reportedly chased away ANC Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, from the musician’s home when he came to pay his condolences, as he did not appreciate the fact that the businessman turned politician never visited the singer while she was in hospital.

Nciza, the co-founder of TS Records with DJ Sbu, was reportedly accompanied by his ex-wife, Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu.

Vusi Nova, who reportedly stuck with Zahara through thick and thin, took offense at the fact that the pair never visited Zahara while she was admitted in hospital, despite repeated pleas for assistance.

“They arrived at the house and said their condolences to Bulelwa’s mom. TK offered that the ANC handles the funeral arrangements and move the body from the current mortuary, which did not sit well with a lot of people. They were not present during her time of need.

“The family reached out to them for assistance, but no one was there for her, except for her fiancé Mpho,” a source told one South African showbiz publication.

Nova was offended by Nciza’s sudden eagerness to take charge of proceedings.

“They suddenly want to take charge. It’s okay if they wish to have a provincial or state funeral as she deserves it as she was a national treasure, but where were they during her time of need?

“Vusi Nova made sure that after her passing, her body was moved from the hospital. They were not there,” said the source.

As disagreements continued, Nova then reportedly chucked Nciza and Nhlanhla out of Zahara’s Roodepoort home.

“He told them sh*$t and chased them out of the house. Where were they the entire time?”

The family is currently resolving the matter to make sure Zahara has a dignified send-off. Both TK and Nhlanhla were reportedly not reachable for comment.