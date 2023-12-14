Ndezvemoyo hit-maker Terry Gee dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Musician and actor Terry Gee, born Tichaona Terrence Green, has passed away after he succumbed to a cardiac arrest while admitted at Arundel Hospital in Harare. His death was confirmed by his manager, Edison December.

The Ndezvemoyo hit-maker, who had cerebral palsy, had also been diagnosed with lung and liver disease.

The talented musician cum actor had used a wheelchair for mobility most of his life, after he was diagnosed with palsy as a child.

On Monday, Terry’s mother, Violet Green, announced that the musician was critically ill and in hospital.

“Terry haasi kunzwa zvakanaka ari muhospital. Saka kune shamwari dzake dzinoda kumuona tinokumbirawo minamato yakasimba nekuti Terry ari paposition isina kumira zvakanaka.”

US$250 had been raised for a brain scan after well-wishers and fans decided to put hands together and help with his medical bills.

Funeral arrangements for Terry, who won the hearts of Zimbabweans in the ZBC drama Zviri Mudzimba, are to be announced in due course.