Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi meets comedy icon Chris Rock in Los Angeles

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has achieved a personal dream after meeting one of his longtime inspirations, acclaimed American comedian Chris Rock, in Los Angeles, California.

Jonasi shared the moment on Facebook alongside a photo with Rock, writing: “I can’t believe I am hanging with my heroes 😭😭 #ThevillageBoywithadream.”

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The meeting represents another landmark moment in the comedian’s remarkable rise from rural Zimbabwe to the international comedy stage.

Born Learnmore Mwanyenyeka on 22 August 1993 in Mutare, Manicaland, Jonasi first became known to audiences as “Long John the Comedian” before adopting the stage name Learnmore Jonasi.

He is widely recognised by fans as “The Village Boy,” a nickname that reflects both his rural upbringing and storytelling style.

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Raised by his grandparents in Chimanimani after his mother relocated to South Africa for work, Jonasi’s early life was shaped by modest beginnings.

He attended Chimanimani Primary School before moving to Mutare, where he continued his education at Sheni Primary School and later Chimanimani High School.

Despite those humble roots, Jonasi steadily built a reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s leading comedians. In 2019, he won the Outstanding Comedian of the Year title at the National Arts Merit Awards and was also named Pan African Comic of the Year at the Savanna Comic Choice Awards.

That same year, he gained international attention after winning the People’s Choice Award in Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight competition.

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His career expanded further in 2021 when he appeared on the second season of the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar on Comedy Central Africa.

Later that year, Jonasi relocated to Pittsburgh in the United States after securing a residency with the Steel City Arts Foundation founded by comedian Steve Hofstetter.

The move opened the door to the American comedy circuit during the COVID-19 era, helping him establish a growing international following.

Jonasi’s momentum continued in 2022 when he finished runner-up at the World Series of Comedy Competition in Atlanta. In 2023, he won the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival before also taking home the Audience Choice Award at the Jersey City Comedy Festival.

His profile rose dramatically in 2024 after competing on America’s Got Talent Season 19. During his audition, Jonasi earned the Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews with a performance blending Zimbabwean cultural references and humorous takes on life in America.

He eventually reached the Top 5 in the competition’s finale, further cementing his status as one of Zimbabwe’s most internationally recognised entertainers.

More recently, Jonasi made headlines in early 2026 following comments made during an appearance on the One54 Africa podcast. A humorous mistranslation of lyrics from “Circle of Life” from The Lion King went viral online, later drawing criticism from Lebo M, who co-wrote the song.

Reports later emerged that Lebo M had filed a US$27 million lawsuit against the comedian over the incident.

Despite the controversy, Jonasi’s latest encounter with Chris Rock highlights just how far the Zimbabwean comic has come — from performing local stand-up routines to sharing space with some of the biggest names in global comedy.