‘Stolen’ R10m behind cancellation of Burna Boy show in South Africa

It has emerged that a case of fraud against against Sedote Nwachukwu, CEO of Ternary Media Group, the organisers of Burna Boy’s proposed mega show in South Africa, is the real reason while the gig has been postponed.

The businessman is accused of swindling the prominent entertainment company of R10m.

Nwachukwu was in charge of organising the gig which was set for 23 September, but it was postponed to 16 December amidst rumours of low ticket sales.

Nwachukwu’s partner, Gregory Wings however, revealed that the show had been shelved because of the theft of R10m from the company.

A case of fraud has been opened against Nwachukwu at the Sandton Police Station, Ternary Media Group spokesperson, Kymoni Jackson confirmed.

“He [Nwachukwu] stole R10m; that’s why we had to call it off. He lied to everyone that was part of the event and his investor Gregory Wings.

“We are willing to refund people, however tickets are still valid for the next show. Burna Boy was very excited to come [to SA] but we had to deal with this internal issue of Mr Nwachuku [first]…” said Jackson.

Despite the new revelations, Jackson said Burna Boy would be coming to fulfil his contractual obligations in December.