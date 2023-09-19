Sizokuthola presenter Xolani Khumalo in court facing murder charge

Xolani Khumalo, the host of popular South African anti-drug reality show, Sizokuthola, is set to appear in court facing a murder charge, after a suspected drug dealer died while being interrogated by him and his crew back in July.

Khumalo turned himself in at the Katlehong North police station in connection with the death of Robert “Kicks” Varrie and is subsequently set to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Varrie, was reportedly accosted by the show’s crew, apparently acting on a tip-off, and allegedly tortured to reveal more drugs in his Katlehong house.

He ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus and police have been investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.

Following Varrie’s death, television channel Moja Love alleged that he had refused to cooperate with the lawful instructions of the recognised members of the community policing forum.

“Based on information currently at our disposal, we are advised that following a community tip-off, the crew on 19 July 2023 attended a drug bust in Katlehong and did so in conjunction with community law enforcement groups, as is customary, that are recognised by the local SAPS,” Moja LOVE spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said in a statement at the time of the incident.