Minnie Dlamini’s ex hubby demands R10K per month in spousal support

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini’s ex-husband, Quinton Jones is reportedly demanding R10 000 per month in spousal support, in addition to seeking outright custody of their son together.

The couple that married in 2017, announced that they were going their separate ways at the beginning of last year.

Since then, the pair has been embroiled in a bitter spousal support and custody battle.

According to Zimoja, Dlamini has been fighting off Jones’ spousal support claims, as she does not want him to benefit off her hard work.

“Can you imagine Minnie taking care of their child and also supporting him financially, she will never let it happen. She has good lawyers on her side who will fight to make sure he doesn’t get anything.” the source said.

In a post on Instagram recently, Dlamini gave followers a glimpse of the turmoil in her personal life, as she captioned a picture of herself and her son in a pool, “Imagine being someone trying to take a baby away from its mother.”

According to Zimoja, the actress is reportedly worried about her ex-hubby’s attempts to paint her as an unfit parent.

“Minnie is a hard worker and will do anything for her child, he is just bitter because she has moved on with her life and she is doing everything for their child without asking him for anything,” the source said.

Despite the appearance of what many assumed was a happy marriage, the pair issued a joint statement in February last year, confirming their split.

“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce.

“Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will,” read the joint statement.