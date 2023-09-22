Botswana invites Zimbabwe Warriors for Independence celebrations match

The Zimbabwe Warriors will travel to Botswana to face off the Zebras in an invitational Independence celebrations match scheduled for the National Stadium in Gaborone on 30 September.

This was revealed in a statement issued by ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee (NC) on the appointment of the Warriors coaches on Thursday.

Reads the statement: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to inform the nation that it has appointed Baltemar Brito as the head coach of the senior men’s team forthwith until June 2024.

“He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe.

“Brito and his assistants’ first assignment will be the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.”

Recently, Zimbabwe played Namibia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Inauguration match on 3 September.

Led by veteran coach, Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, the Warriors consisting of local based players only, won 5-4 after a penalty shootout.

The one off match had ended 2-2 in regulation time with Mthokozisi Msebe and Farai Banda scoring for Zimbabwe.

After the Botswana match Zimbabwe will start preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifier matches in November.

They are set to travel to Rwanda before playing host to Nigeria between 13-21 November.