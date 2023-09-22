Golden Arrows coach Khanyeza challenges Knox Mutizwa to work harder

South African DStv Premiership outfit Golden Arrows head coach Mabhuti Khanyeza has urged forward Knox Mutizwa to ‘work extra hard at training to ensure he reclaims’ a starting place in the team.

Khanyeza’s sentiments come on the backdrop of the Zimbabwean international not commanding a first team jersey of late, starting two out of seven games.

The ex-Arrows forward feels Mutizwa is “not pushing enough” and that has seen him fall down the pecking order.

“We’ve created competition since the pre-season. We sat down with the players and told them that ‘if you don’t fight, you can’t get into the team.

“You can see our main striker from last season (Mutizwa) isn’t here (squad) because I don’t think he’s pushing enough,” said Khanyeza after their 1-2 win over Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday.

“In football you have to have all the qualities; you can’t be good only on the ball and lack off the ball. They know it’s a fair and healthy competition.”

Mutizwa was Arrows’ top goal scorer last season with eight goals across all competitions.

However, this season he is struggling to make it into the first eleven with Khanyeza entrusting either Ryan Moon or Lungelo Nguse to lead the frontline.

The 29-year-old former Highlanders FC striker is Arrows’ all time leading top goal scorer with 57 goals to his name in over 100 appearances for the club.