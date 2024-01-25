SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt opts against signing Khama Billiat

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has opted against signing Khama Billiat and the club have told the Zimbabwean star to stop training with them.

United CEO Stan Mathews was responding to a query from Sunday World when he said; “We are not going to sign him, so it’s pointless to continue training.”

There is speculation Hunt was worried that Billiat was too rusty having been spent over 6 months without a club since allowing his contract at Kaizer Chiefs to expire in June 2023.

This means the talented 33-year-old midfielder will need to continue his search for a new club after he turned down a contract renewal offer from Chiefs because the club wanted to reduce his wages.

Did he really go AWOL at Kaizer Chiefs?

Billiat left Amakhosi under a cloud with some suggesting he had gone AWOL but the club denied this saying his contract had simply expired and he was no longer their player.

“Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs contract on June 30, 2023, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi”, Chiefs said in a statement.

“However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer.

“Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on June 29 and has not answered any of the calls or messages sent to him by the club.

“The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found.”

Billiat a former 2016 PSL Footballer of the Season and CAF Champions League winner has also been linked with Cape Town City and some clubs in North Africa, but nothing has materialised.