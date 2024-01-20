Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender confirms Khama Billiat training with SuperSport

Khama Billiat is reportedly training with SuperSport United in South Africa according to fellow Zimbabwean Onismor Bhasera, a defender at the club.

Bhasera a veteran left back who has played in Zimbabwe, England and South Africa, believes Billiat (33) will be a good addition to the club if a deal is struck.

“He was there at training and that is what I can give you. But I don’t know anything else, but he is keeping fit. I spoke to him; I think before we even got close, he wanted to keep fit,” Bhasera is quoted saying.

“Of course, you don’t expect him to be the Khama he was because he has been a bit rusty, he has been sitting at home,” he told iDiski Times.

“But I think any club in the world now would love to have the quality of Khama, so I don’t know what is going to happen. We put our fingers crossed so that, if anything happens, will happen to us, he will join us.

“But right now, I don’t know. Khama is just training with us, keeping fit.”

Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the 2023/24 pre-season with reports suggesting he was not happy with the pay cut he was asked to take for a contract renewal.

Ironically if he is to join SuperSport he would have to accept a reduction in his wages, something he was unwilling to do and preferred to sit at home over for over six months.