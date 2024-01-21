ZACC seizes teacher’s vehicle over clerical error made by ZIMRA

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) seized and withheld a Pamushana High School teacher’s vehicle for seven months over a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) alleged clerical error.

Ironically, ZACC used an undated certificate of seizure to withdraw Hassan Mutodzaniswa’s Nissan Note Reg number AFW 0525 in May 2023 and he approached the courts in December last year to recover the vehicle.

The matter is before Masvingo Magistrate Tafadzwa Chikura under MSVPCG 477/ 23.

ZACC seized the vehicle after Zimra allegedly mis-captured Mutodzaniswa’s Duty rebate reference number 1928 and captured 1927.

Two Zimra Masvingo officers, Pardon Makanda (36) and Robert Jakopo (31) were arrested around the same time for fraud after they allegedly issued out fake rebates.

Mutodzaniswa’s duty rebate was issued by the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion formerly Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for the duty-free importation of a vehicle entitled to civil servants.

He imported a Nissan Note and Zimra conducted an audit in May 2023 when the error was realised. The findings were relayed to ZACC that went on to investigate and seize Mutodzaniswa’s Nissan Note under the pretext that it was fraudulently obtained.

ZACC withheld the vehicle for seven months while carrying out investigations and Mutodzaniswa states that he approached the courts after efforts to engage Zimra and ZACC failed.

“On the 24th of May the Duty rebate Ref number 1928 was duly issued by the Ministry of Finance. Zimra however mis-captured or for whatever intention captured rebate ref number 1927 as true copy of the original rebate contrary to the true and original rebate ref number 1928.

“This error originates and emanates from Zimra and has nothing to do with the applicant…

“The applicant has explored other alternative remedies trying to engage ZACC and Zimra to no avail.

“ZACC claims that investigations are still on-going and that the people who made the error have fled to South Africa and do not know when there are going to be completed,” reads part of Mutodzaniswa’s application.

Zimra and the Ministry of Finance have written to the court stating that they have no issues with the application.

ZACC is insisting that Mutodzaniswa should iron out his issues with Zimra.

Mutodzaniswa is seeking an order ordering ZACC to release the vehicle into his custody, that Zimra rectifies the error made on his Duty rebate and that he be barred from making any modifications to the vehicle.