Ray of hope for Bosso’s injured star Masuku ahead of Bullets match

Highlanders FC’ manager Mandla Mpofu has expressed optimism that the club’s man-of-the-moment and top scorer Nqobizitha Masuku will be available for the match against Bullets on Sunday.

Bosso are scheduled to play Bullets on Sunday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

However, there are injury concerns within his squad ahead of Sunday’s match including that of in form anchorman Masuku and pint sized attacking midfielder Ray Lunga.

He (Masuku) got injured last Sunday when Bosso drew 0-0 with Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

Masuku sustained an injury set back when he reportedly attempted to intercept a pass, resulting in him limping off early in the second half.

As a result, the injury inspired substitution saw the 28-year-old being replaced by Muziwethu Dlamini.

Then according to Mpofu, Lunga who has seen little game time even during the Chibuku Super Cup last year owing to nagging injuries got injured in training and is ruled out of Sunday’s encounter.

“Preparations are going well except we have Nqo (Masuku) who got injured in Triangle he had a sprained ankle. But I am hopeful he passes late fitness test.

“It’s not a serious injury so he can be available on Sunday. I am hopeful he will be part of the team. The doctors have looked at him so as it appears its ninety percent Nqo will be available but Ray got injured in training he is out,” he said during pre-match media briefing held on Thursday at the club’s offices.

Furthermore, the ex-Warriors assistant coach also indicated defender that Andrew Mbeba has fully recovered and is back in contention.

“Andrew is back he is training with the rest of the team and if he impresses he will be available for selection however,” Mpofu added.

Given Masuku fails the late fitness test his absence will come as a huge blow for Mpofu who is looking forward to see his team return to winning ways.

As it stands, the former Bantu Rovers and FC Platinum player is the club’s source of goals and top scorer with five goals from 10 games.

The impressive holding midfielder has been scoring goals for his employers at critical moments.

This is evidently noted by his well-taken free kick which salvaged a draw for the Bulawayo giants against their rivals CAPS United in Harare a fortnight ago.

Masuku’s second half effort which beat Makepekepe’s goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga saw the Battle of the Cities derby match end in a 1-1 draw.

The talented midfielder has also proved to be a mainstay in Mpofu’s midfield department.

Of late, he has played as a defensive midfielder who is able to shape and control matches for the 2006 championship winners.

Bosso are currently seated ninth on the log with 13 points from 10 games with three wins, four draws and three defeats. Nehanda Radio