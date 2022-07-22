Off to Asia, Bosso vice captain Nqobizitha Masuku to undergo trials in U.A.E

Highlanders’ vice captain Nqobizitha Masuku has become the latest and second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League player to travel outside Zimbabwe for trials this month.

The Makokoba born ex-Bantu Rovers and FC Platinum holding midfielder left the country on Friday heading to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) his club has confirmed.

Highlanders took to their Facebook page to announce the departure of Masuku who is set to undergo some assessment with Al Rams FC a team who play in the U.A.E First Division League.

“Wishing our Vice Captain, Nqobizitha Masuku all the best on his trials at Al Rams FC of United Arab of Emirates,” the Bulawayo giants shared on their timeline.

“Masuku left the country today (Friday) and he wont be available for the weekend derby against Bulawayo City.”

He leaves the country a few days after Dynamos’ 19-year-old attacking midfielder Bill Antonio also left for Belgium to undergo a month long trial stint with KV Mechelen who play in the top flight league.

The U.A.E trial stint comes at a time the 28-year-old former Milton High School student has been on top of his form at Highlanders.

The former Warriors midfielder has been proving to be a mainstay in Bosso’s midfield department following his ability to help the team defend and attack.

Masuku a hard tackling midfielder who is also a dead ball specialist is the current joint top goal scorer at Bosso along with Lynoth Chikuwa who scored last weekend when they lost 2-1 to WhaWha in Gweru.