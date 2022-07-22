Zim teenager Michael Ndiweni nets for Newcastle U-21s in Spain

Zimbabwean international forward Michael Ndiweni (18) was on target for Newcastle United’s Under-21 side when the English Premier League outfit edged Spanish club Elche CF 2-1 in Spain.

Ndiweni a promising forward who recently signed his first professional contract with the Magpies opened the scoring before Elche levelled matters but Newcastle’s forward Joe White scored the winner.

Ndiweni a England born promising football star scored after pressing the defender high, won possession before curling the ball from the edge of the box into the back of the net using his weaker right foot.

On Monday, Newcastle United took to their Twitter account to tweet the video of all the goals scored during their match against the Spanish side Elche CF.

Early this month (July) Ndiweni together with eight other teenage players were given their first professional contracts by the club.

“Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals after progressing through the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy, whilst 18-year-old defender Jordan Hackett has also joined the club following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last term,” Newcastle United said in a statement.

The dreadlocked Ndiweni who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents signed the contract in the company of his family.

In reaction after signing the deal, he said: “It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and friends because it’s something I’ve been working for ever since I arrived at the club.

“That was the number one goal – to live my dream of becoming a professional footballer for my boyhood club. My friends and family support Newcastle, so it’s a good feeling saying you are a professional footballer at the club all your friends and people in the area support.

“Up until my injury, last season was one of the best I’ve had. I scored regularly for the under-18s, trained with the first team and was involved with the under-23s, so I think I made good progress throughout the year.”

Initially, the highly rated forward who has been on the books of Newcastle United since 2016 was offered the deal a month ago after a his sterling performance last season.

The attacker who is eligible to play for the Warriors made eighteen appearances and scored thirteen goals when he was playing for Newcastle United’s Under-18 side.

As a result, he was invited to train with the first team by Newcastle United’s senior team manager Eddie Howe in February.