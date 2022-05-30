Newcastle offer Zim teenager Michael Ndiweni professional contract

Newcastle United has offered exciting Zimbabwean teenager Michael Ndiweni his first professional contract, the club announced in a statement issued through their website.

Ndiweni’s name was amongst five other players who were offered professional contract by Newcastle as the club also confirmed its retained list of players ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

“At Under-18 level, second-year scholars Harry Barclay, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley, Michael Ndiweni and Joshua Stewart have all been offered professional contracts.

“Piotr Banda, Liam Chrystal, Joel Green, Josh Nicholson and Nathan Robertson will leave the academy this summer,” said the club.

This comes at a time Ndiweni has had an impressive season playing for the Magpies’ developmental side.

The attacker found the back of the net thirteen times in eighteen games for the English outfit’s Under-18s.

Following the impressive performance, the England born star who is also eligible to play for Zimbabwe was invited to train with the first team by the Newcastle United gaffer Eddie Howe in February.

The dreadlocked forward has been on the club’s books since at the age of 12.

In reaction to the deal the academy manager Steve Harper said: “Our aim is to not just develop good footballers that can play in the first team, but good people who are equipped and prepared for life in or out of the game, and I’m incredibly proud of the Academy staff for driving and supporting that ethos.

“For the players staying with us, there is a new challenge ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them back for pre-season.”