Zemura shines in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle, voted MOTM

Zimbabwe international defender Jordan Zemura’s sublime performance for AFC Bournemouth against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon earned him a man-of-the-match accolade.

The 23-year-old utility player was voted by the Cherries’ fans as their best player for the league match that saw their team draw 1-1 with hosts Newcastle United.

Zemura who at the moment has featured in six English Premier League games this season, provided an assist for forward Philip Billing.

Billing scored from a Zemura cross to put the visitors in front in the 62nd minute.

However, the Cherries failed to hold on to the lead after conceding a penalty which was converted by Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the 68th minute.

Following his solid performance, Zemura was praised by the Bournemouth based newspaper Dorset in their player review.

“Most of the Cherries’ good work came down Newcastle’s right-hand side, with Jordan Zemura typically the free man able to burst forward,” wrote the newspaper.

“He was always willing to take on the full-back and look to cross into the box.

“At the other end, he stood his ground well, despite tricky movement from Miguel Almiron.

“He deservedly provided the assist for the breakthrough with a sharp, low delivery.”

The Warriors star also got some praises from the club’s fans on Twitter after giving him 46% votes to win the award ahead of Billing, Smith and Neto.

“Jordan Zemura (JZ) was the man of the match for me, that was one of his best Bournemouth performances,” the AFC Bournemouth fan page tweeted.

“Thought Zemura of old was gone hasn’t been the same since AFCON but we saw him today,” also tweeted one Conor Ward.

“Jordan Zemura my man of the match and that boy deserves a new contract. Top class,” reads Karzola90’s tweet.