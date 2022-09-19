VP Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa has her hand finally amputated

Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, had her right hand amputated on Friday at a private hospital in Harare following recommendations by doctors who feared for her life.

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses which caused large open wounds on both forearms, the symptoms whose origins have not been determined for more than three years.

Her appeal to get treated abroad was in vain as the courts refused to release her passport which was taken as part of the bail conditions in the cocktail of charges she is facing.

Mubaiwa was in April this year convicted and sentenced for violating the Marriages Act following allegations she lied that Chiwenga had consented to solemnise their wedding at a time he was in hospital in India in 2019.

Chiwenga has since settled down with army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi after an acrimonious divorce from Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa is facing more charges including allegations of attempted murder of her estranged husband, money laundering and assault.

Commenting on the amputation of Mubaiwa’s hand, constitutional lawyer Thabani Mpofu said his heart was broken and the matter had created a “moral stain” that “can never be washed away”.

He asked: “Search your judicial conscience. Did you do right by this child, a child made in the image of God?

“This blight, this moral stain, can never be washed away. Never, ever! Let me withhold my curse, for I also am a man of sin. Asi kozowa rinhi Tenzi?

“Ichi chazonyatsondisvikira panorwadza pangu. Haaaaaaa. Aiwa,” he said.

In the courts, Mubaiwa is represented by top human rights lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart.