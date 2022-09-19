Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Thomas Mapfumo’s brother Lancelot succumbs to cancer in the US

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 45,553
The percussionist and brother of Thomas Mapfumo, Lancelot succumbed to cancer on Sunday. He was 68.
Lancelot died in the United States where he was living with his brother for a long time.

Mapfumo confirmed the development on his Facebook page.

“Mhuri yeChimurenga, tarasikirwa zvikuru. We lost a long-time, beloved member of the Blacks Unlimited, and my little brother,” he said.

“Words cannot express the pain we are feeling. Lance was a beloved brother, father, son, uncle, grandfather, husband, and friend. He was also a great band mate, who did a lot for the band and Chimurenga music. Although the congas have gone silent, his legacy will live on. Famba zvakanaka munin’ina.”

Thomas Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited (His brother Lancelot is to Mapfumo's left)
Lancelot was one of the first members to join the Blacks Unlimited Band when Thomas Mapfumo first formed it.

Few months before his death, Lancelot missed several shows where the band performed as he was unwell.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Mapfumo wields political influence through music and sharp criticism of the Zanu-PF regime.

He has been living in exile in the United States for two decades before he came back to Zimbabwe in April 2018 for the first time since 2005 to perform at a concert.

