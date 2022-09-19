Fading giants DeMbare, Bosso dumped out of Chibuku Super Cup

A splendid second-half header by skipper Malven Mkolo was enough for giant killers Bulawayo Chiefs to defeat Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final game played on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Mkolo scored in the 67th minute finishing off from a Arthur Musiyiwa corner kick to help the Ninjas progress to the next round of the competition after eliminating Bosso.

Chiefs could have opened the scoring in the first half when they were awarded a penalty after Highlanders’ central defender Peter Muduhwa fouled Obriel Chirinda in the box.

Chirinda who decided to take the penalty saw his effort being saved by Bosso’s captain and veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Defender Elvis Moyo who made a good follow up missed the rebound when his shot went wide for a goal kick with Sibanda already beaten.

Both teams ended the match with 10-man when the duo of Chirinda (Chiefs) and Muduhwa (Highlanders) were shown red cards in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, in the other Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match that was at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Dynamos lost to FC Platinum on penalties.

The match had ended in a goalless draw.

DeMbare thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Ralph Kawondera scored against his former paymasters but only for his goal to be ruled for offside.

With both teams failing to break the deadlock the match went straight to a penalty shoot out and the Glamour Boys lost 4-2 to the Platinum miners.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos knocked out Chicken Inn at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape in a match that was also decided by a penalty shoot out.

The army side who were the home team won the match 10-9 to eliminate the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship winners.

A draw for the semi-finals was quickly conducted at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Herentals FC who were the first to qualify to the last four after beating Manica Diamonds 2-1 on Saturday will face FC Platinum while Rhinos will clash against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Venues are yet to be announced though the games will be played on the weekend of 15-16 October.