Chiredzi teenager dies after being hit by car at Christian College gate

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

CHIREDZI – 19 year old Amanda Makasho died at Chiredzi General Hospital on Saturday morning after she was hit by a Silver Toyota Runnex on her way from prayer at around 8pm on Friday.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident to The Mirror though he had not received the report that the girl finally died that morning.

“Yes I can confirm that a 19 year old girl was hit by a car from behind when she was walking along West road due East

“The girl was walking with another girl and the Toyota Runnex which was travelling due east with one passenger on board when it reached Chiredzi Christian College gate lost control and hit Makasho from behind and she sustained broken legs,”said Dehwa.

Dhewa also said that the driver of the Toyota Runnex was Kennedy Munyariwa who is 33 year old.

“The girl sustained broken legs and she was rushed to Chiredzi General Hospital and she was in critical condition,”said Dehwa.

The Mirror conducted Makasho’s mother Juliet Nkomo who said that her second daughter had gone to church by the time of the ordeal.

She confirmed that Makosho will be buried in Chigwedziva, headman Mutsengi, Chief Masivamele area but the date is not yet availed since they are waiting for Makasho’s father who works in South Africa.

Meanwhile mourners are currently gathered at House number 1575, West Road, Chiredzi .