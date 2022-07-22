Ex-Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu training with CAPS United

Warriors fringe player Tafadzwa Kutinyu is training with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants CAPS United with the hope of putting pen to paper and sign a contract with the Harare based outfit.

The new development was confirmed by the club’s head coach Lloyd Chitembwe who was speaking to journalists on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after the lanky midfielder was ‘surprisingly’ spotted training with the rest of Makepekepe’s squad in the midst of the already opened PSL mid-season (July) transfer window.

Chitembwe confirmed during a pre-match media briefing held in Harare ahead of his side’s clash with Manica Diamonds at the weekend at the National Sports Stadium.

The former CAPS United skipper and hard tackling midfielder (Chitembwe) who sounded to be Kutinyu’s admirer didn’t hide his interest to rope-in the once highly rated midfielder to bolster his lacklustre squad.

“We are assessing him (Kutinyu) the good thing is he agreed to come here and train with the rest of the group,” he said.

“I think its humility, he is a big player by the Zimbabwean standards and for him to be here training and being assessed by the coaches I think it shows that the boy is very humble.

“He has shown a great deal of humility, we can’t wait to have him. I think he should be able to give us something that we know he is capable of giving us.”

Kutinyu a former Bantu Rovers attacking midfielder could make a third return into the domestic league after spending some time plying his trade outside Zimbabwe.

The 27-year-old spent a lengthy period in Tanzania where he played for Singida United and Azam FC respectively after he had won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with Chicken Inn in 2015.

In 2019, he joined Guinean top flight outfit Horoya Athletic Club who then released him in 2021 and returned to Chicken Inn.

However, having made a re-union with the Gamecocks in April 2021, in August the utility midfielder struck another deal with a Tanzanian club DTB Football Club.

Meanwhile, also reportedly spotted at the Green Machine’s training session on Thursday is the Golden Eagles defender Powell Govere who has been in the books of Chicken Inn since 2021 on a loan deal.

“His (Govere) loan period expired end of June and his parent club Eagles wanted him back. We released him back to his club, to us he was on loan,” Chickens Inn’s Secretary General Tavengwa Hara said.