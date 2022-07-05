Michael Ndiweni signs first professional contract with Newcastle United

England-born Zimbabwean left footed star Michael Ndiweni on Monday put pen to paper to sign his first professional contract with English Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The new development was confirmed in a statement issued by the club on Monday which indicates Ndiweni is amongst eight teenagers the Magpies have decided to grant first professional contracts.

“Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals after progressing through the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy, whilst 18-year-old defender Jordan Hackett has also joined the club following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last term,” the club wrote.

The 18-year-old who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for the Zimbabwe national team was in the company of his family when he signed his contract at Newcastle.

“It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and friends because it’s something I’ve been working for ever since I arrived at the club,” he said after signing the deal.

“That was the number one goal – to live my dream of becoming a professional footballer for my boyhood club. My friends and family support Newcastle, so it’s a good feeling saying you are a professional footballer at the club all your friends and people in the area support.

“Up until my injury, last season was one of the best I’ve had. I scored regularly for the under-18s, trained with the first team and was involved with the under-23s, so I think I made good progress throughout the year.”

Initially, the highly rated forward who has been on the books of Newcastle since 2016 was offered the deal a month ago after a sterling performance last season.

The attacker made eighteen appearances and netted thirteen goals when he was playing for Newcastle United’s Under-18s.

As a result, he was invited to train with the first team by Newcastle United’s senior team manager Eddie Howe in February.