Olinda Chapel’s High Tea event slated for 7th of August in the UK

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

UK based businesswoman and philanthropist Olinda Chapel will this year host her annual High Tea event on the 7th of August at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The hotel recently underwent a £48 million makeover and will be a perfect setting for the black tie event.

The Olinda Chapel Foundation Royal High Tea is a business networking event which aims to bridge the gap between the new and old generation by sharing developmental skills through speeches by Zimbabwean business figures from across the world.

Announcing this year’s event Olinda posted on her Facebook page saying, “This year’s High Tea is officially open for ticket sales. If you have a company or product and you buy the VIP ticket you will have your services and products featured on our sites and social media.”

Dress code to the event will be ‘Evening Gowns and Black Ties.’

According to Olinda tickets to the event which hosts some of the most prominent figures of society under one roof are selling like hot cakes.

“VIP tickets to High Tea selling like hotcakes,” read her post. She also made a joke about it saying, “Hanzi na Ba Nandi he wants to buy them all votengesa pa black market.”

The event will be graced by top moguls who will share their business knowledge with the audience. More information on the hosts and speakers of the evening is yet to be communicated.