MDC Alliance youths warn regime against further detention of “political prisoners”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime against the further detention of all “political prisoners”.

In a statement, MDC Alliance national youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the release of the main opposition youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri was “long overdue” hence should not be celebrated.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested three months ago after they addressed journalists at Rotten Row Magistrates’ Court beamoning the conviction of their fellow activist Makomborero Haruzivishe who was convicted for 14 months effective over “trumped up” charges of undermining the judiciary.

The duo was charged with contravening Covid-19 regulations. Through their lawyer Alec Muchadehama, they approached the courts three times seeking bail but they were released the fourth time by Justice Tawanda Chitapi of the High Court in Harare.

Currently, Haruzivishe is in custody together with MDC Alliance national chairperson Obey Tererai Sithole who is being charged with criminal nuisance.

The main opposition youths have now ordered the government to release all political prisoners.

“The release of our female youth leaders Hon Joana Mamombe and Vice National Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri is welcome but must never be seen in the context of a favour by the oppressor.

“The duo’s release was long overdue!

“In fact they were not supposed to be jailed in the first place.

“It is the art of dictators to press their feet hard on citizens then lift it a little bit so as to give an empty and false sense of freedom.

“There is nothing to celebrate about temporary freedoms of Mamombe and Chimbiri because in any case freedom is their birthright,” Chuma said.

“We demand for the unconditional release of all political prisoners including our Youth Commander Obey Tererai Sithole, Legwan Mavhunga, Munyaradzi Mpofu and Makomborero Haruzivishe who was convicted and sentenced for no crime at all.

“The dictator must not pretend to give us what is already ours.

“Time to escalate the fight for our basic freedoms is now!”