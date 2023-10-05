Tytan denies being abused by Olinda, insists ‘my marriage is fantastic’

Musician Tytan Skhokho Nkomo has said that he was not being truthful when he claimed that he was being abused by his wife, Olinda Chapel, while also denying reports that he has split from the controversial socialite and businesswoman.

In 2019, Tytan claimed that he the pair had decided to end their marriage due to the domestic abuse that he had suffered at the hands of his wife. At the time, he said that the matters that had arisen between the two in July of that month were under police investigation.

While all seemed to have quietened down since that tumultuous time, their marriage took a new dramatic twist in July, when Olinda revealed that her marriage to Tytan was coming to an end, although she did not divulge the reasons for their impending divorce.

In an interview with Star FM’s DJ Ollah 7, Tytan walked back on his own allegations of abuse, as he suggested that he was acting on emotions when he released his statement condemning his wife.

“I have gone through things in my life that at this point in time are now just a nuisance. It’s not something that I can even look at. Misunderstandings come in different ways and they can be labelled in any kind of way.

“If anything, I apologise to anyone who has ever been affected by what I have said online. I would say (what I said before) that wasn’t truthful. Its emotions because all you do is explain what you go through and people then label it how they want. So, what’s not truthful is the abuse,” he said.

Tytan also vehemently denied suggestions that he had split from Olinda.

“My marriage is fantastic. It’s my marriage, right? I am married to my wife and it’s great,” he said.

Tytan also denied knowledge of the accusations that have been levelled against him by Olinda over the last few months.

On different posts and live sessions, Olinda has at various points claimed that Tytan uses juju and has had several affairs with different people, include relations of a homosexual nature.

“They should all line-up and show me evidence,” he said of the infidelity rumours.

“At least one person should raise their hand and say, ‘it’s me, I was there.’ I didn’t say anything about her but I am answering that in a situation where I was having numerous relationships, someone should step up and say I was there at this time when I was married.

“I live a life where I am hardly online like that. I filter my social media because I like to focus on my clients. I use my social media for branding. So, as a professional, I am also obliged to tell you that this is my first time hearing it,” he said.

Turning to rumours that Olinda is still involved with her ex-husband Stunner, Tytan said this was merely pub talk, as they had hired the rapper for his appearance in the UK.

The flirtatious relationship between the two, which has played out in public, reached a new level during Olinda’s celebrated 40th birthday celebration, with Stunner making the bill as one the performers on the night.

The rapper went on to serenade his ex-wife with a specially dedicated performance, while also gifting her a bouquet of red roses.

Despite criticism from some who feel that Olinda was disrespectful of Tytan, the two took things a notch higher, posting a number of pictures and videos together.

“I was alright. People come to work yeah? If we call Ajigija to come and perform and get money, he comes, he performs and becomes the clown that we want him to be and he goes… Was it not an event?” he asked.