Paul Matavire’s mother laments current struggles after his death in 2005

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Gogo Matavire, mother of the late musician, Paul Matavire who died in 2005, says she can’t even afford to put food on the table yet there are people who are enjoying her son’s money.

In an interview with Drewmas Media, Gogo Matavire said, “Ndiriku chengeta nherera six and atina kana chikafu vamwe vacho ndikuvaendesa kuchikoro atina mari tirikuda mari yekudya.

“Minda dzakapera nekuduyiwa nemombe apana chakasara, tikuto tambura.”

Paul Matavire affectionately known as Dr. Love, rose to prominence in the 1980’s after joining the Jairos Jiri band and became the band leader. As a musician he was considered to be the master of love songs and for many he was a Doctor of Erotic love.

Gogo Matavire said her son worked very hard during his time on earth and his music is still being played across the country but she has not benefited anything from it for the past 16 years since her son’s death.

“Ndziyo dzake dzirikurira kwese kumastoro mumabhazi asi apana chatiri kuwana kune vanhu varikuidya isu tiku tambura,” she said.

She then went on to show her dilapidated houses which were blown away by the wind and says when the rain comes they have nothing to hide from.

“Imba iyi yakavakwa na Pauro achirimupenyu asi ayina kuzopera. Kana mvura ikawuya tinohwanda mukamba ako. Tinokumbirawo vanogona kubatsira vatiyamurewo.”

Speaking about Paul’s house she said no family member wants to go and stay there because they start crying when they get into the house.

“Paul aneimba yaakavaka asi apana munhu arikuda kuno gara ikoko vanoti vanochema kana vasvika mumba imomo,” she said.

Quizzed about her son’s blindness Gogo Matavire said she believes it was a unique situation but shot down allegations that he could have been bewitched.

“Kuti tizive kuti chii chakaitika kana kuti chikaranga atizive asi pa Paul akaita bofu ayiziva kuti ichi chi kana kuti uyu ndiani. Mwari wakamupe njere ayikuwudza kuti uyu ndiani kana kuti wokudza kuti mombe iyi ndeipi.”

Paul’s brother also spoke and made a plea to anyone who is willing to sponsor the family as they still have the musical instruments left by the musician.

“Ma machine akasiwa na Paul achiripo kana pane vanhu vanoda ku sponsor ngavabatsire kuti tisvitse pakasira Paul.” Nehanda Radio