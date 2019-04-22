Ariel Sibanda named Bosso captain

HIGHLANDERS named goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda as the club captain for the 2019 season ahead of the Castle Lager Premiership encounter against Triangle at Barbourfields.

Bosso revealed the news on their Twitter handle yesterday saying Sibanda has been rewarded for his loyalty.

The Bulawayo giants also revealed that the former Warriors goalkeeper will be deputised by defender Tendai Ndlovu and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who both understand the culture of the team.

“Congratulations to Ariel Sibanda who has been named Club captain. Tendai Ndlovu and Nqobizitha Masuku will deputise Sibanda.

“The Club wishes them all the best in executing their duties. They understand the culture of the Club with Ariel serving the Club for 10th successive year,” tweeted Highlanders.

Youthful striker Prince Dube has captained the team in some of the matches since the beginning of the season.

Madinda Ndlovu’s men are yet to win the league but are coming from a 2-0 win over rivals Dynamos in the Independence Cup last Thursday.

Bosso unleashed some of the players like Bukhosi Sibanda, Adrian Silla and Ray Ndlovu who did well to help the team seal a silverware.

Madinda said he will not dwell much on the DeMbare win but needs to take a different approach when they have Sugar Sugar Boys this afternoon. H Metro