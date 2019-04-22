Chitembwe elated by victory over Rhinos

By Fiona Ruzha

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe admits that the encounter against Black Rhinos at Rufaro on Saturday was their best performance in the Premier Soccer League so far this season.

Makepekepe secured their second victory in three games through Gabriel Nyoni and Blessing Sarupinda strikes.

After the game, Chitembwe could not hide a smile as he confessed that the boys had done him proud.

“I was very happy because I thought this was a game that we really played.

“Though in the first half we couldn’t find the angles very well and even the distances were too narrow or apart but in the second half everything was perfect because the range was very good hence the dominance,” he said.

The Green Machine are the only team in the Premier League that have not yet conceded.

“It’s good not to concede and we need to make sure we continue working very hard.

“We still have a long way in terms of getting where we want to and there are still areas that I feel we need to see an improvement.

“But so far so good and now that Rooney Chitiyo is back I am sue it gives us more options going forward hence we are in a very good state at the moment,” said Chitembwe.

Chitembwe also gave praise to youngster Blessing Sarupinda describing him as a special talent.

“Is one special talent and if he continues the way he is growing I can assure you, we have a real football player in the making. He is coachable and keen on taking instructions.

“And above all, I am pleased to work with the boys especially their mental attitude,” he said. H Metro