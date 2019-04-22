Mutare businessman murdered?

MUTARE- Mirirai Driving School owner and businessman, Washington Jekanyika (35) died at Eland Hospital on Saturday morning where he was admitted in unclear circumstances.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the death.

Deputy Manicaland police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, said the controversial businessman was involved in an assault case prior to his admittance at the private hospital.

“We are yet to ascertain if the death was caused by the assault he was involved in. We have also gathered that he jumped from a moving car last night. I will furnish you with more details,” he said.

Two years ago Jekanyika was hauled before a Mutare court in connection with a litany of fraud cases in which he allegedly connived with accomplices to dupe unsuspecting motorists of their vehicles.

He was accused of forging vehicle agreements of sale documents which they criminally used to obtain default judgments at the Civil Courts.

Several complainants lost their vehicles through the scam.

The bulk of the cases were still pending at the courts. Manica Post