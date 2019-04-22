Buyanga emerges as owner of Lamborghini Aventador that landed in Harare a fortnight ago

Businessman Frank Buyanga has emerged as the owner of the Lamborghini Aventador S worth about USD$350 000 that landed in Harare a fortnight ago.

Last week we reported on the vehicle, whose owner was a mystery then that had been spotted in and around Harare’s northern suburbs including a popular shopping centre.

However, Buyanga turned out to be the owner on Saturday afternoon as he returned from his South Africa base.

H-Metro spotted his crew with the car at the arrivals section at the Robert Mugabe International Airport and moments later Buyanga walked into the Lamborghini Aventador S and drove off.

Motoring enthusiasts at the airport could be seen taking images and videos of the Aventador -powered by a V12 engine, produces a 544kW and a 350km/h top speed.

Notable features include new four-wheel steering system, significantly enhanced suspension, electronics and customisable driving modes and 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Lamborghini say the Aventador S has been developed around a total control concept to provide a superior drive, ride and performance while every aspect of the car’s suspension and electronic systems has been advanced. H Metro