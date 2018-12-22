Armed robbers attack gold mill

By Walter Mswazie

Six daring armed robbers allegedly disarmed two security guards, assaulted a clerk with smouldering logs from a fireplace at Mont dor Gold Mill in Masvingo.

The six who fled after committing the crime only got away with the security guards’ guns as there was no gold at the mill which is in Mashava district.

They vented their disappointment on the hapless clerk who was hospitalised after the brutal assault.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9pm.

“I can confirm the robbery incident involving six men, five of them armed with pistols. We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

She said Mr Lloyd Mpofu, a security guard, was on duty at Mont Dor Gold Mill.

Mr Mpofu, Chief Insp Mazula said, was manning leaching-carbon tanks while armed with a 303 rifle.

“Mr Mpofu allegedly observed six men moving towards the tanks near the mill quarters in the same complex. He became suspicious and approached the gang as he wanted to verify their mission,” she said

Chief Insp Mazula said the six men appeared unfazed and one of them who was putting on a police reflective vest asked the security guard to identify himself.

Before he could respond, she said, the other five attacked him.

“They grabbed him by the neck and disarmed him before ordering him to lie down on his stomach.

“The complainant also realised that five of the men were armed with pistols. They assaulted him on the buttocks. Four left him lying on the ground while two of the men kept guard.”

She said the four proceeded to the staff quarters where they found Mr Moreblessing Sveto, a clerk at the company cooking a meal over a fire.

“They demanded all the processed gold at the mill but he told them there was nothing.

“Apparently angered by the response, one of them pulled a smouldering log from the fireplace and assaulted him several times on the legs and chest. Mr Sveto managed to escape into the nearby bush but had sustained swollen legs following the assault,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

After committing the crime the gang disappeared into the darkness.

Some of the company’s clients who had come to the mill to process their ore made a report at Mashava Police Station.

Police realised that another security guard, Mr Tafadzwa Musvita who was manning the exit gate had also been disarmed of his 303 pistol.

Mr Sveto was rushed to Gaths Mine Hospital where he was treated and discharged . The Chronicle.