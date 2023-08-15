Armed robbers loot gold buying centre in Bindura, escape with US$100k

A group of eight armed robbers stormed a gold buying centre in Bindura, Mashonaland Central on Friday and escaped with more than US$100 000 and a 303 rifle, police have confirmed.

The robbers, who were reportedly carrying seven pistols, an unknown firearm and iron bars, attacked the security guard and disarmed him at the business premises in Bindura’s Chiwaridzo suburb around 2am. They then fled with a .303 rifle and US$104 000.

The police urged the public to share any information that could help them solve the case.

In a separate appeal, the police asked for information that could shed light on the death of a woman who was found near the Umguza Bridge along the Harare-Bulawayo road on August 9. The woman was apparently hit by a car in a hit and run incident.

On the same day, another tragedy occurred at Raising Business Centre, Lusulu, Binga, where Cabangani Tshuma (40) was killed by a log blow to the head after a dispute over a gambling game.

The police are questioning Tawanda Ndlovu (38) about the murder.

In Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, twins Bongisani and Lungisani Ngwenya (36) have been arrested for a murder that took place at Nkalankata on August 8. In Chegutu, the police are looking for Desire Kanengoni, who is accused of murdering Brian Mawadi (26) in the Kaguvi Phase 2 area of the town.

Kanengoni allegedly stabbed Mawadi in the back with a knife after he refused to spend the night at her house.

In another incident, passengers on a Gold Class bus had a narrow escape when the bus swerved off the road, overturned and landed on its roof at the 116 km mark along the Harare-Mutare road around 5.30 PM on August 11.

The police said there were no deaths, but the number of injured people is still unknown. Zim Morning Post