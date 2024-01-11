Stop enticing armed robbers, police spokesman tell schools and parents

HARARE – Police in Zimbabwe have urged school authorities, parents and guardians to deposit fees, levies and funds for other costs at financial institutions to avoid being targeted by armed robbers on school term opening days.

In a statement on X, police national spokesperson, assistant commissioner, Paul Nyathi said collection of monies by school authorities on their premises should be reconsidered in the wake of increasing cases of armed robberies targeting learning institutions, and other businesses known to keep large sums of cash.

The police caution comes in the wake of a robbery case at Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi on Tuesday in which cash, a vehicle, a pistol and other valuables were stolen.

Schools opened on Tuesday countrywide, and it is thought the robbers at Lomagundi College targeted fees that the school had just collected from students for the term.

“The police have recorded armed robbery cases in Bulawayo and Chinhoyi in which schools are being targeted,” Nyathi said.

“In one of the cases, unknown suspects pounced at George Silundika High School at corner George Silundika Street and Third Avenue, Bulawayo on 06th January 2024 where they stole US$17 280 which was in a cash box.

In another case which occurred at Lomagundi College, Chinhoyi, on 09th January 2024, 12 unknown suspects attacked security guards before stealing undisclosed amount of cash, a Mazda Tribute motor vehicle, cellphones and laptops, among other valuables.”

Nyathi urged school authorities to step up security measures, and employ guards from reputable security service providers who constantly monitored and reviewed deployments.

It was also advisable, he said, for schools to install CCTV monitors at points of entry and administration offices.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned that some of these robbery cases are resulting from leakage of information.

Members of the public are warned that those who provide inside information to robbery syndicates will be arrested. Police crack teams are firm on the ground and will pounce on armed robbery syndicates for the law to take its course in earnest,” he said. New Ziana