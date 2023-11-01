Notorious armed robber Calvin Gasura sentenced to 9 years in prison

A 32-year old notorious armed robber Calvin Gasura who was convicted on Monday has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment by a Harare magistrate.

Gasura was facing one count of armed robbery for an offence he committed in 2020.

Magistrate Fadzai Mutombeni ruled that Gasura will serve 9 years effective.

In passing her ruling Magistrate Mutombeni said the complainant was closer to the accused saying the issue of identification is important in this case.

She further highlighted that the complainant said Gasura was not wearing a mask while the others covered their faces.

Mutombeni said evidence pointed out that Gasura was the one talking during the robbery and demanding money.

According to prosecutor Kevin Munyimi on November 10, 2020 and at around 1900 complainant was standing at his gate with his two builders when Gasura and his accomplices fired a gun shot and ordered them to lie down .

Gasura took the complainant’s 7,65mm FN pistol and force marched the complainant into the yard demanding cash.

The court heard that the robbers broke the door which was locked using a hammer and gained entry into the house.

Whilst in the house, Gasura fired a shot and started assaulting the complainant’s wife using a baton stick demanding cash.

The court heard that the Gasura force marched the complainant upstairs where he took money from the ceiling amounting to US$30 000-00 and surrendered it to the armed robbers.

The armed robbers took several electrical gadgets and car keys to a Mercedes Benz.

On their departure,the armed robbers took a Toyota IST motor vehicle with reg numbers AET 1042, and went away .

The State prosecutor said on November 11, 2020 detectives picked mformation which led to the recovery of the stolen IST motor vehicle which was dumped in Vhera Village, Chief Seke, Seke.

Court papers reported that November 18 2020 police received information which led to the arrest of Gasura in Harare’s Central Business District.

During the arrest a search was conducted and the stolen FN Browning Pistol was recovered.

The stolen FN Browning pistol was positively identified by the complainant using serial numbers.

Gasura is also linked to another armed robbery with allegations that he stole US$200 000.