New ZBC board appointed amid Lobengula sugar gaffe controversy

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere has confirmed the appointment of a new board for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), amidst anger about tribalistic comments made by two of the national public broadcaster’s presenters about Ndebele monarch King Lobengula.

ZBC has come under fresh scrutiny this week following the emergence of a video that showed a segment of last Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Zimbabwe on the public broadcaster.

The off the cuff conversation between the two presenters, Farai Magada and Victoria Manase, seemed to reinforce the age-old stereotype that the Ndebele king had sold the country into colonisation for mere sugar.

The conversation had started as a trivial question about what had happened in South Africa in 1994.

“Ah vakajairira apa [They were disdainful here]. I think Lobengula ndiye akatanga [is the one who started this], pakuzoda shuga apa [he craved sugar], like…” said Manase at some point during their exchange.

Magada tried to steer the conversation away from her co-presenter’s I’ll convinced point by saying : “I don’t think it was Lobs’ fault, that wasn’t the man’s fault. It wasn’t hahaha.”

Manase however, insisted on her initial point.

“Aida shuga [he loved shuga] too much, and you know vanhu vakangoti ava ka munongovapa tunhu tudiki [and colonialists felt that these people, you just give them trinkets] and you know…” she said.

The comments follow a controversial cartoon last month by ZimDaily, in which the website superimposed opposition antagonist Sengezo Tshabangu on the body of Ndebele King Lobengula carrying a bag of sugar.

Meanwhile Muswere confirmed the appointment of the new board. A process that seems to have begun before the latest furore.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson D Mnangagwa has authorised me to appoint you as a board member of the constituted board of directors for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

“The ministry looks forward to working with you in delivering on the strategic mandate of the ZBC. The ministry will draw up numeric contracts that are performance-based.”

Former ZBC chief executive Ms Helliate Rushwaya is the new chairperson and the other board members are Mr Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Nanette Silukhuni.