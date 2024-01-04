Manhunt for 7 robbers who snatched US$272k from Nedbank in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO – Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that will lead to the arrest of a seven member gang who snatched over US$272,500 from a Nedbank branch in the city.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele identified those being sought as Agrippa Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi and Sipho Tshuma all from Nkulumane suburb.

Also being sought are Dingilizwe Mloyi (Mbundane), Bhekani Mlilo (Emganwini), George and SaMamo, both with no known particulars.

“They are all wanted in connection with an armed robbery case, which occurred at Nedbank Belmont branch along Plumtree Road, Bulawayo,” she said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging anyone to come up with information which can lead to the arrest and recovery of US$272,500; ZAR2,420,000 and 5 gold coins which were stolen by the above-mentioned suspects,” Msebele said.

“Anyone with information should contact the officer in Charge CID Homicide Detective Inspector Justen on 0712 915 338 or the Investigating Officer Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772 226 550.”

The seven suspects are part of a gang that is made up of two other suspects who are in custody concerning the crime.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba, whose ages and addresses were not given, are the prime suspects in the case.

The duo have already appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Maveze and were not asked to plead.

Prosecutors say Gambiza and Mudimba broke into the bank on the night of August 26, 2023, after they managed to bypass the bank’s security systems. He said the pair damaged three safes and stole US$271 500 and R2,2 million.

“The break-in was only discovered by bank employees when they reported for duty on Monday morning. The suspects tampered with the bank’s communication system to access the premises,” said prosecutor Jethro Mada in a report.

“They also discovered that the screen door leading to the bank had been tampered with, some windows were open indicating that there was a burglary.

“Police in their investigations discovered that the two suspects broke into the bank without tampering with the alarm system or attracting the attention of the security guard,” said Mr Mada.