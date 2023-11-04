Chitungwiza brothers jailed 15 years each for spate of armed robberies

Two Chitungwiza brothers who robbed their victims using a Mushikashika (pirate taxi) around Harare and Chitungwiza between September and October this year were on Thursday sentenced to 22 years imprisonment.

Admire Sachoto and Clever Sachoto aged 33 and 43 had pleaded guilty to the charges before they were sentenced by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

The duo were facing 12 counts of robbery allegations which were committed around Harare and Chitungwiza.

However they will serve 15 years each effective after magistrate Mashavakure suspended 5 years each on condition of good behaviour and another 2 years each on condition that they will restitute the complainants.

The court heard that on October 27, the duo gave complainant a lift from Quinton to Harare CBD.

One of the accused who was seated at the passenger seat jumped to the back and threatened the complainant who surrendered her belongings.

Prosecutors further told the court that the duo drove along Avondale Road and forced the complainant to disembark.

On September 29 the duo gave another complainant a lift from Argyle Road to Harare CBD, one of the robbers suddenly jumped to the back, and demanded the complainant to surrender her belongings.

The Court heard that the duo took a Samsung A03 cellphone and US$120 from the complainant and forced her to disembark.

The duo used the same modus operandi on all counts.

Police investigated the cases leading to the apprehension of both accused persons.