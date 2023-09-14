Police confirm 1,940 motorists arrested, 865 vehicles seized in blitz

HARARE – Police in Zimbabwe say they have arrested 1,940 motorists and seized 865 vehicles on the first day of an operation to deal with “lawlessness on the roads” and which has seen roadblocks mounted across the country.

On Wednesday police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the inter-agency operation dubbed ‘Tame the Traffic Jungle’ started on the 12th of September and would end on the 16th.

“Lawlessness on the roads, especially in major cities, has reached an alarming and unacceptable level. Some drivers cause chaos on the roads by driving against one-way oncoming traffic, through red traffic lights and making lane violations,” Nyathi said.

“Pirate taxis commonly known as mushika-shika and kombis have almost taken over the passenger service industry and are plying the roads with impunity. They recklessly drive through red traffic controlled intersections.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are working in conjunction with councils, Safety Council of Zimbabwe, ZIMRA, Central Vehicle Registration and other agencies participating.

“Police will make sure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” Nyathi said.

Some of the offences police are targeting include vehicles not displaying number plates, vehicles picking up passengers at undesignated spots, broken down vehicles without proper signalling to other motorists like triangles, uninsured vehicles, and vehicles with illegal fittings like front bar lights.

“The police warns motorists who will try to compromise the operation by trying to negotiate with police officers on the ground or offer bribes to be let scot-free that they will be arrested,” Nyathi added.