CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos arrested for ‘inciting’ football violence

Opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested in Bulawayo on Wednesday in connection with the violence that rocked Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Siziba is facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence at the iconic stadium when Dynamos and Highlanders squared off.

The match ended prematurely in the 39th minute after Bosso fans invaded the pitch protesting against decisions by referee Allen Bhasvi.

Highlanders supporters felt Bhasvi should have awarded their team a penalty when attacking midfielder Mckinnon Mushore was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box by Keith Madera.

However, the newly elected legislator for Phelandaba-Tshabalala, Siziba, who is a staunch Bosso supporter, has been accused of igniting the public violence.

He was apprehended by police officers on Wednesday and later got released on the same day.

The youthful Member of Parliament will be appearing in court on Friday.

CCC took to their X account to criticise the arrest of the deputy spokesperson.

“Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence, ” reads the post.

“Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday. The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic, disorganized, rigged and fraudulent election. This continued persecution must stop. #StopPersecutingCCC (members).”

On the other hand, as of Wednesday 13 September 2023, the Zimbabwe Republic Police had officially reported that 19 individuals have been arrested in connection with the fan violence.