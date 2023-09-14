Luton Town loanee Admiral Muskwe suffers hamstring injury at Exeter City

Luton Town loanee Admiral Muskwe is out with a hamstring injury two weeks after joining League One side Exeter City on a season long loan deal.

Muskwe was not in the match day squad when a depleted Exeter City that is rocked by injuries, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient last Saturday.

The Zimbabwean international forward picked up a minor hamstring injury in a closed-doors game on Wednesday.

He is expected to be absent for seven to ten days, his manager Gary Caldwell told the club’s media team.

“Ads (Muskwe) had a hamstring issue. We hope it is a seven-to-ten day thing, which we think it is, but we have to build him up gradually,” said Caldwell.

“But it is a warning shot, it could have been worse, and we hope we caught it in time to hopefully be fit next week, if not the following week.”

Muskwe is likely set to miss Saturday’s clash against Cheltenham Town if he fails to pass a late fitness test.

The dreadlocked 25-year-old Warriors forward joined the Grecians (Exeter) on deadline day on September 1.