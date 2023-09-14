Mighty Warriors to participate in 2023 COSAFA Cup tournament in SA

The Zimbabwe Women senior national team (the Mighty Warriors) are set to participate in the 2023 edition of the COSAFA Cup tournament slated for Gauteng in South Africa next month.

The regional competition is set to take place from 4-15 October 2023.

The draw for the regional tournament was held in Boksburg, Gauteng on Thursday, 14 September 2023.

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Group C with Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho.

Twelve countries are competing in the prestigious tournament with teams set to be split into three groups with each pool containing four sides.

Top nations from the three pools will proceed to the semi-finals, and they will be joined by the best runner up in the all groups to complete the last four.

Hosts South Africa as well as runners up Zambia along with Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Angola, Lesotho, Eswatini, Comoros, Mozambique, Madagascar and Zimbabwe will compete in the COSAFA 2023 edition.

The tournament is an excellent preparation for several COSAFA teams set to play second round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Zambia are the defending champions while hosts South Africa have won more trophies than any country (7) in the previous 10 COSAFA Women’s Cups.

Zimbabwe who are yet to announce their coach, were winners in 2011 while Tanzania were the 2021 champions.