Newly elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe arrested

The arrest of senior opposition figures on flimsy charges in Zimbabwe continues unabated with the latest being the newly elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe who was being held at Marlborough Police Station.

According to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, Kadzombe is being charged with assaulting a Zanu PF member during the recent elections held last month.

She was being held at Marlborough Police Station and will appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrates Court on Friday at 8.15am.

Kadzombe joins a long list of CCC figures who have been arrested since the controversial elections that saw Emmerson Mnangagwa re-elected president.

Recently sworn-in Sunningdale MP Maureen Kademaunga (CCC) walked away free on Wednesday after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) dropped attempted murder charges against her.

Kademaunga, Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49), and Daudi Jessub (40), were on Tuesday arrested over what their party said were trumped up charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo confirmed his clients release to the media, explaining that the NPA had dropped the charges against the CCC MP because there was no evidence for the alleged crime.

Siziba meanwhile was arrested in Bulawayo on Wednesday in connection with the violence that rocked Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday when Dynamos and Highlanders squared off.

The newly elected legislator for Phelandaba-Tshabalala is a staunch Bosso supporter and being accused of igniting the public violence.

He was apprehended by police officers on Wednesday and later got released on the same day.

The youthful Member of Parliament will also be appearing in court on Friday.