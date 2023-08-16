Police detain 40 CCC activists for holding car rally procession in Harare

In a move that is set to further tarnish the integrity of the August 23 harmonised general elections, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday arrested 40 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for holding a car rally procession in Harare.

The activists were arrested in Machipisa for holding a car rally procession that began in Glenview, went through High Glen Road and Main Street, and ended at the OK Machipisa traffic lights.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accused allegedly contravened provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, Chapter 11:23 (MOPA) by holding an unsanctioned car rally which ended up blocking traffic.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of 40 Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in Machipisa this afternoon for contravening provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, Chapter 11:23 (MOPA),” he said.

“Circumstances are that the CCC convenor, Lawrence Materege notified the local Regulating Authority for Harare South on their rally set for Churu Farm on 15th August 2023 from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

“The convenor and Gladmore Hakata then decided to divert from the notified rally at Churu Farm and went on a car rally procession from Glen View area into High Glen Road, Main Street, Machipisa Road into Highfield suburb and stopped at the OK Machipisa traffic lights while openly blocking traffic.

“They started to chant party slogans and singing. A concerned citizen made an official report to the police.”

The police, according to Nyathi, then reacted and arrested 40 CCC activists who were led by Gladmore Hakata.

“Hakata actually scuffled with the police officers as they effected arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also recovered the three trucks and radio speakers which were being used by the CCC supporters in the unsanctioned car rally.

“The police continue to implore political party convenors, their leaders and supporters to comply with the provisions of MOPA and to strictly stick to the rally venues and times notified to the local regulating authorities for the purpose of maintaining law and order in the country,” he said.

For the past two decades, Zimbabwean elections have been marred by irregularities including the partisan conduct of the law enforcement agents particularly by the members of the ZRP and the military.