Police bust nine-man robbery gang that targeted mines in Kwekwe

Police in Kwekwe, the Midlands province have busted a nine-man gang that is linked to break-ins and robberies in mines around the city.

According to police, the gang has so far been linked to 16 cases that were committed between December last year and May this year.

Mines that the gang robbed include Golden Zone, Moss 24, Tristan South B, LC Investments, Smallnest 10, Wand Emining syndicate, Tritan 13, Moss 21, Tritan 11, Moss 8, Rothamstead, Magamba and Moss 19.

The nine suspects, namely Pride Kunze (26), Elijah Majarure (26), Obvious Kunze (25), Everthough Chigodo (29) all of Rutendo in Redcliff, Theymore Mafudza (25) of Gutu under chief Masanganise, Tobias Mangisi (30) of Mbizo, Tapiwa Ncube (35) of Lower Gweru under chief Sogwala, Owen Chigoya (52) and Alexio Chipatiso (21) of Redcliff, were intercepted while travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle.

It is alleged, they raided the mines on separate occasions armed with a 303 rifle.

They allegedly robbed their victims of mostly gold carbons and other valuables with a total value of US$60 956.

“On 30 May 2023, police acting on a tip-off, arrested all nine suspects at Bluetech Service Station while travelling in a Honda Fit registration AFY 5859,” Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 303 Rifle serial number A24460 with a magazine of six rounds, about 200 kg of pregnant gold carbon, solar panels, a generator, two water pumps and various cell phones.

Eight complainants have positively identified some of the recovered property.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Insp Mahoko appreciated the cooperation between the public and the police which led to the arrest of the nine suspects. New Ziana