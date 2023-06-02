Two Bikita siblings murder their 81-year-old father over alleged ‘witchcraft’

Two siblings from Bikita, Masvingo province, have been arrested on charges of murdering their octogenarian father on Monday who they accused of witchcraft.

One of the siblings is also accused of murdering her two young daughters, whose heads she crushed with stones after ordering them to lie on top of a grave.

In a twitter thread, the police confirmed the arrest of Modina Mavhunga (28) who was the mother to the two girls, and her brother Clever Mavhunga (35) of Mhari village for the murder of 81-year-old Anisto Mavhunga, whom they took turns to indiscriminately assault all over the body with wooden sticks leading to his death.

The siblings attacked the elderly man after accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

Soon after that Modina took her daughters aged two and five to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave and smashed their heads with stones until they died on the spot.

Meanwhile the police in Ngundu, Chivi district in the same province are investigating a murder case which occurred on Monday in a bush area near Ngundu Business Centre.

Suspects in the case were identified as Fredrick Shamba (36) who has since been arrested, and Nyenyessai Tevera who is reported to be on the run.

Shamba and Tevera are alleged to have tied the victim, whom they accused of stealing from the latter, with a rope and assaulted him with switches all over the body until he died.

Meanwhile in Bulawayo, police are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on May 28 at two sport betting shops in Entumbane.

Six unknown suspects armed with bolt cutters and a six-pound harmer pounced at the shops and attacked three security guards before stealing US44 500 and 25 000 Rand which was in Chubb cash safes.

In a separate case in the country’s second largest city, unknown suspects broke into a hardware shop at Spar Complex along Fife Street and got away with 13 151 Rand and US$9 631. New Ziana